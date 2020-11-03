Raymond Warren “Ray” Curtis, Harriman

Mr. Raymond Warren “Ray” Curtis, age 89, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee.

He was born February 27, 1931 in Harriman, Tennessee. He graduated from Harriman High School. He then earned a Bachelor of Science Degree with Highest Honors in Education, from the University of Tennessee, all while working full time. Mr. Curtis was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Curtis was also a Minister of the Word of the Almighty and ministered to prisoners through a book he authored called “Notations”. Ray started working at Union Carbide in 1954 and retired as a Job Planner with Martin Marietta in 1995. He served as a Harriman City Councilman in 1965. One of the accomplishments while serving on the city council, was helping in orchestrating the purchase of a much-needed new fire truck for the city, during a lean economic time. He enjoyed engineering and setting up projects for himself, like his familiar pyramid-shaped house on U.S. Highway 27 outside Harriman that stood for many years. Though Ray was loved much and accomplished much, he was a private and reserved person who did not like to flash or boast of his accomplishments, but most of all, every move of his life, he made for the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Harry Curtis & Laura Ann Jordan Curtis; sisters, Dorothy Slagle, and Juanita Lafeevre; and brothers, Dan Curtis, Robert “Bob” Curtis, Carl Curtis, and Barney Curtis.

Survivors include: Wife of 70 years:Evelyn Tate Curtis of Harriman, TN Children & Spouses:Michael R. “Mike” Curtis (Susan H.) of Perry, GA Carl Curtis (Joyce) of Harriman, TN Richard “Rick” Curtis of Harriman, TN Denese “Sissy” Livengood (Don) of Mascot, TN Grandchildren:Michael Jr., Jeremy, Cindy, Kelly, Amanda, and Mailin A host of Great Grandchildren Close family:Linda Tate and Family And many other relatives and friends. Cremation arrangements have been made.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date at the family home. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Raymond Warren “Ray” Curtis.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

