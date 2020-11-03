Edna Irwin, Clinton

News Department 30 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 22 Views

Edna Irwin, age 97, of Clinton, TN, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Clinton TN. She enjoyed Piece Quilting and Flower gardening. She also loved working in church when she was able, and spending time with her family. Edna was a loving wife and aunt. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.

Edna is preceded in death by her parents, William Henderson and Lula (Cooper) Henderson; husband, Milas Irwin; sister, Helen Ridenour; brothers, Tony Henderson, Howard Henderson, George Henderson, and W.L. Henderson. She is survived by her sister in law, Bonnie Henderson of Clinton, TN; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Claire Lee Lumpkin of Clinton, TN, Freda Keith of Clinton, TN. June Dotson of Clinton, TN

Family and friends can call at their convenience on Sunday, November 1,2020 from 3pm-5pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Graveside services will be on Monday, November 2,2020 at 1Pm at Crawford Cemetery in Oak Ridge, TN with Reverend Mike Thompson and Reverend Gary Swaggerty officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements

About News Department

Check Also

Nancy Jeanette Weatherly, Kingston

Nancy Jeanette Weatherly, age 65, of Kingston passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: