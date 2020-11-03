Nancy Jeanette Weatherly, Kingston

Nancy Jeanette Weatherly, age 65, of Kingston passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home with her loving husband by her side. She was born September 24, 1955 in Rockwood and was a life long resident of
Roane County. Jeanette was a faithful member of Tennessee Missionary Baptist Church where she was saved at a young age and was the church pianist for several years. She loved playing the piano and reading.

Preceded in death by her parents, John Patton & Mary Minnie Bell Smith; brother, Johnny W. Smith; sisters, Lois J. Moore and Dorothy Smith.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 48 years Larry W. Weatherly of Kingston

Daughter Nancy A. Fowlkes & husband, Chris of Oak Ridge

Son Wayne Weatherly of Kingston

Brother Charles Smith & wife, Dora of Harriman

Sister Frances Bailey of Kingston

Grandchildren Blake & Lillian Fowlkes, Madyson Fowlkes, Dylan Weatherly,
Lillian Weatherly, Taylan J. Weatherly

Sisters-in-law Lillie Bouchard & husband, Dick of Pleasant Hill, MO
Ann Goddard & husband, Terry of Lenoir City
Janice Webb & husband, David of Kingston

Brother-in-law Ray Weatherly & wife, Daisy of Lenoir City

A host of extended family and friends

The body will lie in state from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home. Family & friends will meet at 2:00 pm, Monday for graveside service at Tennessee Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. B.B. Ratledge officiating.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

