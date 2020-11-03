Flag Retirement Ceremony for Eagle Scout Project

Brad Jones 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 33 Views

Keiran Olewnik, of Oak Ridge’s Boy Scout Troop 45, will hold an American Flag retirement ceremony on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, November 11.  Olewnik is conducting this ceremony as his Eagle Scout project.  He has collected over 60 flags to be properly retired.  The ceremony will include a presentation on the proper folding and process of retiring a flag and will then proceed with the burning of the collected retired flags.  It will be conducted in the back parking lot of Central Baptist Church, located at 130 Providence Road, promptly at 4:00 PM.  The public is invited and encouraged to attend.  www.orcbc.org

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Overturned Tractor Trailer Slows Traffic on I-40 East for hours

An Overturned tractor trailer eastbound at The Midtown Exit 350, occured yesterday around 2:30 pm, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: