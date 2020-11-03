Election Day handicap-accessible directional signs at Oak Ridge City Hall

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Nov. 3, 2020) – The Nov. 3 Election is this week, and the City of Oak Ridge is getting its polling location at the Oak Ridge Municipal Building ready for all voters.

The main entrance for voting is at the “Court Public Safety” side of the Municipal Building that leads to the Courtroom/City Council Chambers. However, those needing handicap access will be directed around the building to the entrance under the canopy, near the City Clerk’s Office.

Signage is now placed at handicap parking locations surrounding City Hall to direct voters needing handicap access around the building to the entrance by the City Clerk’s Office. For handicap access, people are asked to call (865) 425-5377. On Election Day, someone will be at the handicap-accessible entrance by the City Clerk’s office to assist voters to the polls.

Due to COVID-19, security doors have been installed in the Municipal Building so the only entrance open to the public is by Court and Public Safety. The entrance to the Utilities Business Office and Community Development Permit Desk is open but will not be an entrance that voters can use because they won’t be able to access the rest of the building from there.

Polls are open on Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Voters should wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained in social distancing measures.

Voters need to bring valid photo identification (current or expired) to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired. College student IDs and IDs issued by a local library are not permitted.

For more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov.

