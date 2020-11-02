Robert Pitts, Rocky Top

Robert Pitts, age 85 of Rocky Top passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at The Waters of Clinton. Robert retired from Department of Energy/Y-12 and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Robert was born May 24, 1935 in Gadsden, Alabama to the late Rueben and Elizabeth Pitts. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by daughter, Janet Webber; brothers, Walter, David, and Crochen Pitts; sister, Myrtle Pitts.

He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Smith of Lake City and Charlotte Ledford of Clinton; grandchildren, Keith Pitts & wife Marsha of Clinton, Jason Webber & Loren of Clinton, Casey Phillips of Lake City, Dustin Camp & husband John of Norris, Christy Ledford of Clinton, and Brittany Cravens & husband Thomas of Jamestown; 8 great grandchildren; special friend, Juanita Eastridge of Andersonville; sisters, Ann Saxton, Betty Hammitt, and Nan Boyd; brothers, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Pitts and Mr. & Mrs. Tommy Pitts; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday at Ridenour Cemetery with full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

