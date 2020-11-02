Helen Christine Carr Vincent, Clinton

Helen Christine Carr Vincent, age 92 of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 12, 1928 to the late Harve William and China Belle Rose Carr in Julep, KY. She was a clerk for the CIA and the FBI, the latter under Herbert Hoover. She enjoyed reading and was a member of Norris First Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, George Wesley Vincent; and 8 siblings.

She is survived by: daughter, Theresa C. Vincent; sister, Margaret Oller; several other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. David Seiber officiating. A visitation will also be held at Ellison’s Funeral Home in Williamsburg, KY from 12-2pm with the graveside service to follow at Highland Cemetery also in Williamsburg, KY. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

