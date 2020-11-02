ADFAC 8th Annual Bill Wilcox Bow Tie Event – Online Auction October 30-November 7

ADFAC will host their eighth annual Bill Wilcox Bow Tie Event, Saturday, November 14, at the Doubletree Hotel in Oak Ridge. This event celebrates an important volunteer in our community each year who exemplifies the values of the late Bill Wilcox and this year’s honoree is former mayor and local volunteer Mayor Tom Beehan.

ADFAC and the Bow Tie Committee, Chaired by Cande Seay and Wendie Aurin, are excited about the fun opportunities this unique event offers! Attendees will have a choice of an in person & social distanced “Drive In” which includes a 3-course meal provided by DoubleTree or a virtual option. The Bow Tie Committee has created many ways to make this a very fun community event including a special performance by “The Missing Goats”, an appearance by the ORHS Dance Cats, and more!  Tickets are selling quickly but still available by visiting http://tinyurl.com/BowTie2020 or by calling 865-425-0256 x114.

An Example of a bouquet from Oak Ridge Floral available in the auction

The online auction will be available October 30 – November 7 via an easy to use site hosted by Estate Sale Professionals via this link: https://estatesaleprofessionals.hibid.com/catalog/244421/estate-sale-professionals—adfac-charity-auction/. Many amazing items are available including a week in a Sanford, Florida home, a week in a condo in St. Augustine, beautiful pots, gift certificates for restaurants and florists and of course ways to specifically help ADFAC programs. It’s an easy and fun way to help ADFAC help our community no matter where you live!

A banjo from Ciderville Music is available

This year’s event is graciously sponsored by CNS, Jim & Becky Dodson, Assured Bio Labs, Betsy Coleman Realty, CENTRUS, Mortgage Investors Group, ORUD, TNBank, Fox Willis Burnette, PLLC, Dr. John & Carrol Welch, Wendie Aurin – Realty Executive Associates, Mary Lou Daugherty, Chuck’s Car Care, State Farm – Ruby Miller, and State Farm – Randy McFarland.

Two original pieces from Bill Capshaw are available in the auction

With additional and essential support provided by Leidos, M&M Productions, BBB TV-12, All Occasions Party Rentals, Estate Sale Professionals, DoubleTree, Trish Polfus, Judi Gray & the Sew Good Mask Project, Bill & Connie Capshaw, Louise Mixon, Teresa Myrick, Tom & Pat Row, David & Cande Seay, Ray & Fanny Smith, Bear Stephenson, and the Wilcox Family.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) began in the mid 1980’s as a local ecumenical effort to provide assistance to impoverished families. As the broad needs of the low-income community became evident, the faith-based collaborative moved to become a 501(c)(3) public charity in January, 1987. Over the years, ADFAC has honored its roots by developing a broad variety of programs designed to meet unfilled needs in the community and currently answers over 6,000 requests for assistance each year.

