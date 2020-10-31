Class 2A Playoffs

It’s playoff time! Remember all games start at 7pm.
Playoff Tickets
Tickets for the 2020 TSSAA playoff series will be sold exclusively online via GoFan. Schools will have the opportunity to offer priority tickets to player parents beginning Monday prior to the remaining tickets becoming available to the general public on Tuesday at noon central time. Ticket sales will be limited to the number of spectators the host school has informed TSSAA they are able to accommodate with COVID-19 distancing measures in place. Both the host and the visitor will have an equal opportunity to purchase tickets.