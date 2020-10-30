Vickie Watts, Rockwood

Vickie Watts, age 76 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at her home in Rockwood, TN. She was born on November 1st, 1943 in Rockwood. Vickie was a member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church, and also the Business & Professional Women’s Club. She retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development after 30 years. She served on the Rockwood Industrial Board and was a former member of the Roane County Election Commission. She was a past secretary-treasurer of Dennis Ferguson’s fishing rodeo. She is preceded in death by her Parents: Jewell & Louise Gaddis. She is survived by:

Husband of 60 years: James L. Watts Sr of Rockwood, TN

Son: Lowell Watts of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Ashleigh Sexton (Jordan) of Harriman, TN

Abbie Lou Watts of LaFollote, TN

Great Grandchild: Jayden Sexton of Harriman, TN

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Paul Johnston officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Vickie Watts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

