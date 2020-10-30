Overturned Tractor Trailer Slows Traffic on I-40 East for hours

Dudley Evans

An Overturned tractor trailer eastbound at The Midtown Exit 350, occured yesterday around 2:30 pm, blocking a lane of traffic on the interstate. The wreck involving only one vehichle resulted in no injuries to the driver. The vehichle came to rest in the medium just at the exit estbound. There were delays on I-40 Eastbound for hours, beyond 9:00 pm last night.

