AUTHORITIES ARRESTS ADULT SON OF ROANE COUNTY COUPLE CHARGED IN MURDER, CHILD ABUSE CASE

Michael Gray, Jr., age 40, the son of a Roane County couple already charged with the deaths of two of their adopted children, has been taken into custody. Gray Jr. was booked into the Knox County Jail this morning for attempted first-degree murder. He is being held on a half million dollar bond.

His parents, Michael Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray, both face murder and child abuse charges after the remains of two of their non-biological children were found. One was buried at a residence in Ten Mile in Roane County. Another was discovered buried at a dwelling in Knox County where Gray, Jr. once lived.

Gray, Jr. initially told investigators his parents did inform him one

of the kids died and was buried on the property.

Gray, Jr. claims his parents said the Department of Child Services took all the children away except for one.

