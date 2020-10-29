TSSAA Playoff Scenarios and a Tribute to Former BBB TV-12 Contributor, Marty Maston

Something that we’ve always enjoyed doing here at BBB TV-12, is having the playoff scenarios ready for our broadcast on Friday nights. Usually, it was always myself and Marty Maston that would sit down and figure these out, but really it was Marty, he was the brains of the group.
Well on this day, October 29, 2020, which would have been Marty’s 47th birthday, I sat down and put together some scenarios. They may be right, or there may be some errors because I didn’t have Marty to correct me. If you see something that you don’t believe to be correct, let me know and I’ll fix it. However, this is my way of a tribute to Marty on his birthday in Heaven.
For those of you that didn’t know Marty (not many that wouldn’t) he was on the Friday Night Scoreboard Show with Mike Richards and David Queener for years. Marty had a photographic memory and could remember scores from years ago and was always my person to go to for any history questions when it came to sports. Unfortunately, on March 25, 2018, we lost Marty to a tragic car crash.
Marty was not only a friend to me, but he was my cousin and we were very close. This was a devastating loss to the entire family and friends. And he was gone way too soon. So here are my scenarios in tribute to him.
Playoff Scenarios – as I see them, please double check.
TIEBREAKING PROCEDURES FROM THE TSSAA
We have had many questions about tie-breaking situations the past few weeks. Please remember that standings are determined by number of region wins, not by region win percentage and that the first tiebreaker is the number of overall wins, not overall winning percentage. At each step of the tiebreaking process, we look to see if any one school has beaten the other school(s) among those that are still tied and a region “COVID win” counts in this process. The remaining tiebreakers are included in the Football Regulations linked below.
Football Regulations: https://tssaa.org/football-regulations
REGION 1 – 1A
- Cloudland 3 – 0 5 – 4 Plays Sullivan North (non-region)
- Unaka 2 – 1 3 – 3 Plays Sunbright (non-region)
- Jellico 1 – 2 4 – 5 Plays Berea, KY (non-region)
- Hancock County 0 – 3 0 – 8 No game scheduled
REGION 2 – 1A
- Coalfield 6 – 0 9 – 0 COVID win over Oneida
- Oliver Springs 4 – 1 4 – 5 Plays Midway
- Greenback 3 – 1 3 – 4 Plays Oakdale at home
- Midway 3 – 2 6 – 3 Plays Oliver Springs
- Coalfield is the 1 seed.
- Oliver Springs wins over Midway they will be the 2 seed.
- Greenback will be 3 seed with win over Oakdale. A win, plus an Oliver Springs loss causes a 3-way tie. In this scenario Greenback would finish 4th.
- Midway will be 4th with a loss to OS, however a win over OS would cause 3-way tie. Midway would move to 2nd, OS 3rd, Greenback 4th.
REGION 1 – 2A
- South Greene 3 – 0 9 – 0 Plays Happy Valley
- Hampton 2 – 1 7 – 1 Plays Cosby
- Happy Valley 2 – 1 5 – 2 Plays South Greene
- Cosby 1 – 2 2 – 7 Plays Hampton
- South Greene wins they are 1 seed.
- Hampton wins they are 2 seed
- Happy Valley Wins and Hampton Wins, 3-way tie. S. Greene would be 1, Hampton 2, Happy Valley 3. If Happy Valley wins and Hampton Loses, Happy Valley would be 1 seed, South Greene 2 seed, Hampton 3 seed, Cosby 4.
- Cosby loses they are 4 seed. If Cosby wins and Happy Valley loses, then Hampton would be 2, Happy Valley 3 and Cosby 4. If Cosby wins and Happy Valley wins, then Happy Valley would be 1, South Greene 2, Cosby 3, Hampton 4.
REGION 2 – 2A
- Meigs County 3 – 0 9 – 0 Plays Wartburg
- Rockwood 2 – 1 6 – 3 Plays Cumberland Gap
- Oneida 2 – 2 4 – 4 COVID-19 (was to play Coalfield)
- Cumberland Gap 1 – 2 4 – 5 Rockwood
- Meigs is 1 seed, even with loss
- Rockwood is 2 seed unless they lose to Cumberland Gap, but would win the 3-way Tie Breaker with overall best record of the 3 teams.
- Oneida would be 3
- Cumberland Gap 4
REGION 1 – 3A
- Claiborne 3 – 1 8 – 1 Plays North Greene
- Chuckey-Doak 3 – 1 5 – 3 Plays West Greene
- Johnson County 3 – 1 5 – 4 Plays Unicoi County
- Unicoi County 2 – 2 4 – 5 Plays Johnson County
- Claiborne wins – 1 seed
- Chuckey-Doak wins 2 seed, unless Claiborne loses, then 1 seed.
- Johnson County wins, Claiborne wins, Chuckey wins – 3 way tie. 1. Claiborne, 2. Chuckey, 3. Johnson County. If Johnson wins and Claiborne and Chuckey lose, they will be 1 seed, with Claiborne 2, Chuckey-Doak 3.
- Unicoi County is 4 seed. If they win they will be 3 seed and Johnson County will be 4 seed. If 1, 2 and 3 lose, then it would be a 4-way tie. Claiborne would be 1. Leaving 3-way tie. 2 would be Chuckey as they have wins over both JC and Unicoi County. 3 would be Unicoi County and 4 would be Johnson County.
REGION 2 – 3A
- Alcoa 6 – 0 8 – 1 Plays Dobyns-Bennett
- Gatlinburg-Pittman 4 – 1 7 – 2 Plays Kingston
- Kingston 4 – 1 6 – 2 Plays Gatlinburg-Pittman
- Pigeon Forge 2 – 3 5 – 3 Plays Scott
- Scott 2 – 3 5 – 4 Plays Pigeon Forge
- Alcoa is 1 seed
- Gatlinburg-Pittman wins, they are 2 seed and Kingston is 3 seed.
- Kingston wins, they are 2 seed and Gatlinburg-Pittman is 3 seed.
- Pigeon Forge is 4 seed if they beat Scott, otherwise Scott is 4 seed with win over Pigeon Forge
REGION 1 – 4A
- Elizabethton 5 – 0 9 – 0 Plays Sullivan Central
- Greeneville 4 – 1 6 – 3 Plays Sullivan East
- Sullivan South 4 – 2 8 – 2 Finished
- Grainger 2 – 3 5 – 4 Plays Union County (if they play)
- Elizabethton will be 1 seed even if upset by Sullivan Central
- Greeneville will be 2 seed even with loss to Sullivan East
- Sullivan South will be 3 seed
- Grainger will be 4 seed with win. A loss and Sullivan Central HUGE upset, then Sullivan Central would be 4 seed.
REGION 2 – 4A
- Anderson County 5 – 0 7 – 2 Plays Sequoyah
- Howard 4 – 1 6 – 3 Plays East Hamilton
- East Hamilton 4 – 1 6 – 3 Plays Howard
- East Ridge 2 – 3 5 – 4 Plays Hixson
- Hixson 2 – 3 2 – 7 Plays East Ridge
- Anderson County is 1 seed
- If Howard beats East Hamilton, they are the 2 and East Hamilton is 3.
- If East Hamilton beats Howard, they are the 2 and Howard is the 3.
- If East Ridge beats Hixson, they will be the 4 seed and Hixson will be out.
- If Hixson beats East Ridge, they will be the 4 seed and East Ridge will be out.
REGION 1 – 5A
- David Crockett 5 – 0 7 – 2 Plays Mo East
- Tennessee High 4 – 1 5 – 3 COVID
- Daniel Boone 3 – 2 4 – 4 Plays Cherokee
- Mo East 3 – 2 5 – 3 Plays David Crockett
- David Crockett is 1 even with loss to Morristown East
- TN High will be 2 seed – not playing
- Daniel Boone will be seed with win over Cherokee.
- Morristown East will be 4 seed. A Daniel Boone loss and Mo East Win would make Mo East 3 and Daniel Boone 4. If both teams win, Daniel Boone would be the 3 with the head-to-head win.
REGION 2 – 5A
- South-Doyle 5 – 1 7 – 2 Plays Powell (non-region)
- Knox Central 4 – 1 7 – 2 Plays Gibbs
- Knox Halls 3 – 1 6 – 1 Plays Seymour
- Knox Carter 2 – 3 5 – 4 Plays Sevier County
- Sevier County 2 – 3 4 – 5 Plays Knox Carter
- Gibbs 2 – 3 4 – 5 Plays Knox Central
- South-Doyle is 1 seed with a Knox Central Loss
- Knox Central is 1 seed with a win over Gibbs as they hold tie-breaker over SD with head-to-head win
- A Knox Halls win makes them 3 seed, unless Central loses to Gibbs, then Halls will be the 2 seed and Central 3 seed.
- Carter beats Sevier County they will be the 4 seed. If Sevier County beats Carter, they will be the 4 seed. If Carter wins and Gibbs wins, then Gibbs will be the 4 seed and Carter will be out along with Sevier County. If Sevier County and Gibbs win the tie-breaker goes to Sevier County, they will be the 4 and Carter and Gibbs will be out.
REGION 3 – 5A
- Knox West 5 – 0 8 – 1 Plays Campbell County
- Oak Ridge 5 – 1 7 – 3 COVID win over Fulton
- Powell 4 – 2 7 – 2 Plays South-Doyle (non-region)
- Knoxville Fulton 3 – 1 4 – 4 COVID no contest to Oak Ridge
- Knox West is 1 seed even with loss to Campbell County
- Oak Ridge is 2 seed
- Powell is 3 seed
- Fulton is 4 seed
REGION 4 – 5A
- Rhea County 3 – 0 9 – 0 Plays at Marion County (non-region)
- Walker Valley 1 – 1 6 – 2 Plays Soddy-Daisy
- Soddy-Daisy 1 – 1 3 – 6 Plays Walker Valley
- Lenoir City 0 – 3 3 – 7 Plays at William Blount
- Rhea County is 1
- Walker Valley is 2 with win over Soddy-Daisy, 3rd if they lose
- Soddy-Daisy is 2 with win over Walker Valley, 3rd if they lose
- Lenoir City
REGION 1 – 6A
- Dobyns Bennett 5 – 1 8 – 1 Plays Alcoa on Thursday
- Farragut 4 – 1 6 – 3 Plays Jefferson County
- Science Hill 4 – 1 7 – 2 Plays Bearden
- Bearden 3 – 2 3 – 5 Plays Science Hill
- Dobyns Bennett is 1
- Farragut is 2, unless they lose to Jefferson County and Science Hill beats Bearden, then Science Hill is 2 and Farragut will be 3.
- Science Hill will be the 3 with a win over Bearden. If Farragut loses to Jefferson County and Science Hill win, they will be 2.
- Bearden will be 4, unless they beat Science Hill, then they will be 3 and Science Hill 4. If Farragut loses and Bearden wins there will be 3-way tie. If that happens, Science Hill will be 2 (better overall record), Farragut 3 and Bearden 4.
REGION 2 – 6A
- Maryville 5 – 0 9 – 0 Plays Heritage
- McMinn County 4 – 1 8 – 1 Plays Bradley Central
- Bradley Central 4 – 1 7 – 2 Plays McMinn County
- Ooltewah 2 – 3 4 – 5 Plays Cleveland
- Cleveland 2 – 3 4 – 5 Plays Ooltewah
- Maryville is the 1
- McMinn County is 2 if they beat Bradley Central, 3 if they lose
- Bradley Central is 2 if they beat McMinn County, 3 if they lose
- Ooltewah is the 4 seed if they beat Cleveland, out of playoffs if they lose
- Cleveland is the 4 seed if they beat Ooltewah, out of playoffs if they lose