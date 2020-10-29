TSSAA Playoff Scenarios and a Tribute to Former BBB TV-12 Contributor, Marty Maston

Marty Maston

Something that we’ve always enjoyed doing here at BBB TV-12, is having the playoff scenarios ready for our broadcast on Friday nights. Usually, it was always myself and Marty Maston that would sit down and figure these out, but really it was Marty, he was the brains of the group.

Well on this day, October 29, 2020, which would have been Marty’s 47th birthday, I sat down and put together some scenarios. They may be right, or there may be some errors because I didn’t have Marty to correct me. If you see something that you don’t believe to be correct, let me know and I’ll fix it. However, this is my way of a tribute to Marty on his birthday in Heaven.

For those of you that didn’t know Marty (not many that wouldn’t) he was on the Friday Night Scoreboard Show with Mike Richards and David Queener for years. Marty had a photographic memory and could remember scores from years ago and was always my person to go to for any history questions when it came to sports. Unfortunately, on March 25, 2018, we lost Marty to a tragic car crash.

Marty was not only a friend to me, but he was my cousin and we were very close. This was a devastating loss to the entire family and friends. And he was gone way too soon. So here are my scenarios in tribute to him.

Playoff Scenarios – as I see them, please double check.

TIEBREAKING PROCEDURES FROM THE TSSAA

We have had many questions about tie-breaking situations the past few weeks. Please remember that standings are determined by number of region wins, not by region win percentage and that the first tiebreaker is the number of overall wins, not overall winning percentage. At each step of the tiebreaking process, we look to see if any one school has beaten the other school(s) among those that are still tied and a region “COVID win” counts in this process. The remaining tiebreakers are included in the Football Regulations linked below.

Football Regulations: https://tssaa.org/football-regulations

REGION 1 – 1A

Cloudland 3 – 0 5 – 4 Plays Sullivan North (non-region) Unaka 2 – 1 3 – 3 Plays Sunbright (non-region) Jellico 1 – 2 4 – 5 Plays Berea, KY (non-region) Hancock County 0 – 3 0 – 8 No game scheduled

REGION 2 – 1A

Coalfield 6 – 0 9 – 0 COVID win over Oneida Oliver Springs 4 – 1 4 – 5 Plays Midway Greenback 3 – 1 3 – 4 Plays Oakdale at home Midway 3 – 2 6 – 3 Plays Oliver Springs

Coalfield is the 1 seed.

Oliver Springs wins over Midway they will be the 2 seed.

Greenback will be 3 seed with win over Oakdale. A win, plus an Oliver Springs loss causes a 3-way tie. In this scenario Greenback would finish 4 th .

. Midway will be 4th with a loss to OS, however a win over OS would cause 3-way tie. Midway would move to 2nd, OS 3rd, Greenback 4th.

REGION 1 – 2A

South Greene 3 – 0 9 – 0 Plays Happy Valley Hampton 2 – 1 7 – 1 Plays Cosby Happy Valley 2 – 1 5 – 2 Plays South Greene Cosby 1 – 2 2 – 7 Plays Hampton



South Greene wins they are 1 seed. Hampton wins they are 2 seed Happy Valley Wins and Hampton Wins, 3-way tie. S. Greene would be 1, Hampton 2, Happy Valley 3. If Happy Valley wins and Hampton Loses, Happy Valley would be 1 seed, South Greene 2 seed, Hampton 3 seed, Cosby 4. Cosby loses they are 4 seed. If Cosby wins and Happy Valley loses, then Hampton would be 2, Happy Valley 3 and Cosby 4. If Cosby wins and Happy Valley wins, then Happy Valley would be 1, South Greene 2, Cosby 3, Hampton 4.

REGION 2 – 2A

Meigs County 3 – 0 9 – 0 Plays Wartburg Rockwood 2 – 1 6 – 3 Plays Cumberland Gap Oneida 2 – 2 4 – 4 COVID-19 (was to play Coalfield) Cumberland Gap 1 – 2 4 – 5 Rockwood

Meigs is 1 seed, even with loss

Rockwood is 2 seed unless they lose to Cumberland Gap, but would win the 3-way Tie Breaker with overall best record of the 3 teams.

Oneida would be 3

Cumberland Gap 4

REGION 1 – 3A

Claiborne 3 – 1 8 – 1 Plays North Greene Chuckey-Doak 3 – 1 5 – 3 Plays West Greene Johnson County 3 – 1 5 – 4 Plays Unicoi County Unicoi County 2 – 2 4 – 5 Plays Johnson County

Claiborne wins – 1 seed

Chuckey-Doak wins 2 seed, unless Claiborne loses, then 1 seed.

Johnson County wins, Claiborne wins, Chuckey wins – 3 way tie. 1. Claiborne, 2. Chuckey, 3. Johnson County. If Johnson wins and Claiborne and Chuckey lose, they will be 1 seed, with Claiborne 2, Chuckey-Doak 3.

Unicoi County is 4 seed. If they win they will be 3 seed and Johnson County will be 4 seed. If 1, 2 and 3 lose, then it would be a 4-way tie. Claiborne would be 1. Leaving 3-way tie. 2 would be Chuckey as they have wins over both JC and Unicoi County. 3 would be Unicoi County and 4 would be Johnson County.

REGION 2 – 3A

Alcoa 6 – 0 8 – 1 Plays Dobyns-Bennett Gatlinburg-Pittman 4 – 1 7 – 2 Plays Kingston Kingston 4 – 1 6 – 2 Plays Gatlinburg-Pittman Pigeon Forge 2 – 3 5 – 3 Plays Scott Scott 2 – 3 5 – 4 Plays Pigeon Forge

Alcoa is 1 seed

Gatlinburg-Pittman wins, they are 2 seed and Kingston is 3 seed.

Kingston wins, they are 2 seed and Gatlinburg-Pittman is 3 seed.

Pigeon Forge is 4 seed if they beat Scott, otherwise Scott is 4 seed with win over Pigeon Forge

REGION 1 – 4A

Elizabethton 5 – 0 9 – 0 Plays Sullivan Central Greeneville 4 – 1 6 – 3 Plays Sullivan East Sullivan South 4 – 2 8 – 2 Finished Grainger 2 – 3 5 – 4 Plays Union County (if they play)

Elizabethton will be 1 seed even if upset by Sullivan Central

Greeneville will be 2 seed even with loss to Sullivan East

Sullivan South will be 3 seed

Grainger will be 4 seed with win. A loss and Sullivan Central HUGE upset, then Sullivan Central would be 4 seed.

REGION 2 – 4A

Anderson County 5 – 0 7 – 2 Plays Sequoyah Howard 4 – 1 6 – 3 Plays East Hamilton East Hamilton 4 – 1 6 – 3 Plays Howard East Ridge 2 – 3 5 – 4 Plays Hixson Hixson 2 – 3 2 – 7 Plays East Ridge

Anderson County is 1 seed

If Howard beats East Hamilton, they are the 2 and East Hamilton is 3.

If East Hamilton beats Howard, they are the 2 and Howard is the 3.

If East Ridge beats Hixson, they will be the 4 seed and Hixson will be out.

If Hixson beats East Ridge, they will be the 4 seed and East Ridge will be out.

REGION 1 – 5A

David Crockett 5 – 0 7 – 2 Plays Mo East Tennessee High 4 – 1 5 – 3 COVID Daniel Boone 3 – 2 4 – 4 Plays Cherokee Mo East 3 – 2 5 – 3 Plays David Crockett

David Crockett is 1 even with loss to Morristown East

TN High will be 2 seed – not playing

Daniel Boone will be seed with win over Cherokee.

Morristown East will be 4 seed. A Daniel Boone loss and Mo East Win would make Mo East 3 and Daniel Boone 4. If both teams win, Daniel Boone would be the 3 with the head-to-head win.

REGION 2 – 5A

South-Doyle 5 – 1 7 – 2 Plays Powell (non-region) Knox Central 4 – 1 7 – 2 Plays Gibbs Knox Halls 3 – 1 6 – 1 Plays Seymour Knox Carter 2 – 3 5 – 4 Plays Sevier County Sevier County 2 – 3 4 – 5 Plays Knox Carter Gibbs 2 – 3 4 – 5 Plays Knox Central



South-Doyle is 1 seed with a Knox Central Loss Knox Central is 1 seed with a win over Gibbs as they hold tie-breaker over SD with head-to-head win A Knox Halls win makes them 3 seed, unless Central loses to Gibbs, then Halls will be the 2 seed and Central 3 seed. Carter beats Sevier County they will be the 4 seed. If Sevier County beats Carter, they will be the 4 seed. If Carter wins and Gibbs wins, then Gibbs will be the 4 seed and Carter will be out along with Sevier County. If Sevier County and Gibbs win the tie-breaker goes to Sevier County, they will be the 4 and Carter and Gibbs will be out.

REGION 3 – 5A

Knox West 5 – 0 8 – 1 Plays Campbell County Oak Ridge 5 – 1 7 – 3 COVID win over Fulton Powell 4 – 2 7 – 2 Plays South-Doyle (non-region) Knoxville Fulton 3 – 1 4 – 4 COVID no contest to Oak Ridge

Knox West is 1 seed even with loss to Campbell County

Oak Ridge is 2 seed

Powell is 3 seed

Fulton is 4 seed

REGION 4 – 5A

Rhea County 3 – 0 9 – 0 Plays at Marion County (non-region) Walker Valley 1 – 1 6 – 2 Plays Soddy-Daisy Soddy-Daisy 1 – 1 3 – 6 Plays Walker Valley Lenoir City 0 – 3 3 – 7 Plays at William Blount

Rhea County is 1

Walker Valley is 2 with win over Soddy-Daisy, 3 rd if they lose

if they lose Soddy-Daisy is 2 with win over Walker Valley, 3 rd if they lose

if they lose Lenoir City

REGION 1 – 6A

Dobyns Bennett 5 – 1 8 – 1 Plays Alcoa on Thursday Farragut 4 – 1 6 – 3 Plays Jefferson County Science Hill 4 – 1 7 – 2 Plays Bearden Bearden 3 – 2 3 – 5 Plays Science Hill

Dobyns Bennett is 1

Farragut is 2, unless they lose to Jefferson County and Science Hill beats Bearden, then Science Hill is 2 and Farragut will be 3.

Science Hill will be the 3 with a win over Bearden. If Farragut loses to Jefferson County and Science Hill win, they will be 2.

Bearden will be 4, unless they beat Science Hill, then they will be 3 and Science Hill 4. If Farragut loses and Bearden wins there will be 3-way tie. If that happens, Science Hill will be 2 (better overall record), Farragut 3 and Bearden 4.

REGION 2 – 6A

Maryville 5 – 0 9 – 0 Plays Heritage McMinn County 4 – 1 8 – 1 Plays Bradley Central Bradley Central 4 – 1 7 – 2 Plays McMinn County Ooltewah 2 – 3 4 – 5 Plays Cleveland Cleveland 2 – 3 4 – 5 Plays Ooltewah

Maryville is the 1

McMinn County is 2 if they beat Bradley Central, 3 if they lose

Bradley Central is 2 if they beat McMinn County, 3 if they lose

Ooltewah is the 4 seed if they beat Cleveland, out of playoffs if they lose

Cleveland is the 4 seed if they beat Ooltewah, out of playoffs if they lose

