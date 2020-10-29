Oliver Springs at Midway – Region 2 – 1A Matchup

This weeks OEB Law Game of the Week takes us to south of the River in Kingston to Midway High School. This game has playoff seeding on the line. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses, Oliver Springs losing a heart breaker, 14-7 to Coalfield, while Midway was shutout for the first time in a year as Greenback throttled the Green Wave 34-0.

This game will feature two different offenses. The Bobcats of Oliver Springs rely mostly on the run with nearly 2,000 yards on the ground and only 330 yards through the air.

On the other hand, the Green Wave of Midway has 2,137 yards through the air and 1,055 on the ground.

Oliver Springs relies on ball and clock control as they grind it out, while Midway is wide open throughout the game.

Oliver Springs is led on offense by Gavin Hill who has 770 yards Rushing. Blake Nation and Quarterback Zack Elliott will also carry the ball as Nation has 372 yards and Elliott with 332.

Elliott also is 32 of 64 passing with 4 interceptions and 2 TD’s for 285 yards.

The Bobcats Defense is led by Jacob Hileman and Blake Nation. Hileman has 92 total stops with 9 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 interception. Nation has 75 total stops with 12 tackles for loss.

Midway on the other hand, is led by Emmett Hegland’s 2,137 yards passing and 385 yards rushing and 7 rushing TD’s . He is 119 of 198 with 27 TD’s and only 4 INT’s. He’s averaging 237.4 yards per game passing. Hegland has accounted for 34 touchdowns for the Green Wave.

Ty Mason is the leading ball carrier with 95 carries on the year with 446 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Caleb Goodman is Hegland’s favorite target with 46 catches for 752 yards and 9 touchdowns. Jackson Snow is not far behind as he has 31 receptions for 586 yards, including one for 81 yards and he has 10 touchdowns.

If Oliver Springs wins this game, they will finish 2nd in Region 2 – 1A and will host Jellico next Friday in the playoffs. However, if Midway wins and Greenback wins, we will have a 3-way tie. That would mean that Midway would be the 2 seed, while Oliver Springs would be the 3 and Greenback the 4 seed.

So a lot is at stake in this week’s OEB Law Game of the Week and you can watch it LIVE on BBBTV12.com or Comcast Channel 12 in Anderson, Roane, Campbell Counties and parts of Morgan. Or catch us on Facebook live by searching for BBB TV-12.

And remember, you can watch us on your Roku, FireTV Stick, Apple TV streaming devices, by downloading the BoxCast app/channel on your device. Then search for BBB TV-12 and you can watch the game in HD.

It’s hard to believe that this is our last game of the week for the 2020 season. Just 15 weeks ago, we weren’t sure if we would actually have a season, but yet here we are almost finished with yet another successful, OEB Law Game of the Week schedule.

Thanks again to Tim Elrod and everyone at OEB Law for making this happen. Not to mention all our other great sponsors.

Hammers, Oak Ridge Utility District, Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, Evans Mortuary, Ray Varner Ford, Griffin Insurance in Kingston, Harriman Utilities Board, SL Bowman and Sons, Davis Funeral Home, the City of Rockwood, Rockwood Natural Gas, and Sexton Automotive of Oak Ridge.

We’d also like to thank Harvey’s Furniture, Attorney Matt Tuck, Jeff Cole, Tim Shelton, Ann Coria, Regina Copeland, David Clark, Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, Rick Meredith, and Rick Chinn.

There’s no way we could ever make this happen without them, the sponsors and you the viewers. If you don’t mind, thank our sponsors for helping us put on the live high school games.

I personally would also like to thank, Aaron Harvey and James “Coach Hoot” Gibson, for stepping up and following in the footsteps of Ron Berry and David Queener and doing such a great job.

Also, thank you to Jonathan McGuffin, Chris Brickey, and Trevor Bogard for the camera work all season. Dylan Russell for making sure we were on the air back at the station and for getting scores for the Friday Night Scoreboard Show. And lastly, but most importantly, thank you to my son, Chandler Jones, who helps me load, unload all the equipment, runs and gets things that I need, keeps the game stats and everything else that he does to make my job just a little bit easier. Thank you.

We’re not the best by any means in producing high school football, but we sure try and we hope that you the viewers enjoy and appreciate what we do.

Thanks again for another great year of High School football on BBB TV-12, the OEB Law Game of the Week.

