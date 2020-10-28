TSSAA Playoff Tickets to be sold online

According to a news release by the TSSAA, playoff ticket sales will be handled online at GoFan.co

Tickets for the 2020 TSSAA playoff series will be sold exclusively online via GoFan. Schools will have the opportunity to offer priority tickets to player parents beginning Monday prior to the remaining tickets becoming available to the general public on Tuesday at Noon central time. Ticket sales will be limited to the number of spectators the host school has informed TSSAA they are able to accommodate with COVID-19 distancing measures in place. Both the host and the visitor will have equal opportunity to purchase tickets.

The Rockwood Tigers have already announced that ALL ticket sales MUST go through the GoFan app. We’ve not been notified of any other school that will be exclusively using the app only.

Playoff Tickets

