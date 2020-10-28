Roy Lively, Vonore

Roy Lively, age 69 a resident of Vonore, passed away, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Sweetwater.

Mr. Lively was born at home on windrock mountain on February 12, 1951. He has lived his whole life in this area and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Roy loved ginseng hunting, fishing, panning for gold, crafting, reading western books, but most importantly being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Ruth and Hildon Lively; by a sister, Audrey Lively; by a nephew, Franklin Patterson; by father and mother-in-law, Albert and Margot Webb; by a sister-in-law, Lee Phillips and by beloved dogs, Smokey and JJ.

Roy is survived by his wife, Pam Lively; daughters: Regina Lively and Melinda Wright; by grandkids: Ben Rogers and Ashley Tallent, Samantha Youngs and husband, Bobby, Anna Kilby and husband, Trey, Jessica Todd and husband, Jonathan, Whitney Broyles and Elijah Garrett, Ashley Wright, Brittany Wright, Gary (pinball) Wright and Patience Kilpatrick; by 19 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by brothers: Willis, Jimmy, and Glenn Lively; by a sister, Charlene (tiny) Lively; by a brother-in-law, Gene Webb; by sons-in-law, Gary (goose) Wright and Randy Kilpatrick and by numerous nieces and nephews and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Friday, October 30, 2020, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Lively family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

