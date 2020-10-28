Lanford Lynn Hawkins, Kingston

Lanford Lynn Hawkins, age 66, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on October 25, 2020 at his residence. Lynn was born April 23, 1954 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Paul Junior Hawkins and Iva Jean Marlow Hawkins. Lynn was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. He enjoyed ginsenging, gospel music, church, and playing with his great-grandchildren. He loved life, had a heart of gold, faith to move mountains, and loved to help others. He loved everyone, especially his family at Clinton Towers. In addition to his parents, Lynn is preceded in death by his brothers William and J.R. Hawkins, and sisters: Ellie Jean, Ann, Michelle Harris.

Survivors:

Companion Brenda Guffey

Sons Ricky Hawkins

Richie Hawkins

Robby Hawkins

Ricky McCoy

Daughter Melissa Phelan

Brothers James Hawkins

Paul Hawkins Jr

Ike Hawkins

Sisters Phyllis Byrd

Brenda Southerland

Darlene Curtis

Glenna Braden

Ruth McGhee

Mamie Sweeny

8 Grandchildren

3 Great Grandchildren

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Hawkins officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Thursday, October 29, 2020, 10:15AM at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

