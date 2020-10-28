Lanford Lynn Hawkins, Kingston

Lanford Lynn Hawkins, age 66, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on October 25, 2020 at his residence. Lynn was born April 23, 1954 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Paul Junior Hawkins and Iva Jean Marlow Hawkins. Lynn was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. He enjoyed ginsenging, gospel music, church, and playing with his great-grandchildren. He loved life, had a heart of gold, faith to move mountains, and loved to help others. He loved everyone, especially his family at Clinton Towers. In addition to his parents, Lynn is preceded in death by his brothers William and J.R. Hawkins, and sisters: Ellie Jean, Ann, Michelle Harris.
Survivors:
Companion Brenda Guffey
Sons Ricky Hawkins
Richie Hawkins
Robby Hawkins
Ricky McCoy
Daughter Melissa Phelan
Brothers James Hawkins
Paul Hawkins Jr
Ike Hawkins
Sisters Phyllis Byrd
Brenda Southerland
Darlene Curtis
Glenna Braden
Ruth McGhee
Mamie Sweeny
8 Grandchildren
3 Great Grandchildren
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Hawkins officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Thursday, October 29, 2020, 10:15AM at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.