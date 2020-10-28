Lanford Lynn Hawkins, Kingston

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 37 Views

Lanford Lynn Hawkins, age 66, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on October 25, 2020 at his residence. Lynn was born April 23, 1954 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Paul Junior Hawkins and Iva Jean Marlow Hawkins. Lynn was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. He enjoyed ginsenging, gospel music, church, and playing with his great-grandchildren. He loved life, had a heart of gold, faith to move mountains, and loved to help others. He loved everyone, especially his family at Clinton Towers. In addition to his parents, Lynn is preceded in death by his brothers William and J.R. Hawkins, and sisters: Ellie Jean, Ann, Michelle Harris.

Survivors:

Companion         Brenda Guffey

Sons                      Ricky Hawkins

                                Richie Hawkins

                                Robby Hawkins

                                Ricky McCoy

Daughter             Melissa Phelan

Brothers              James Hawkins

                            Paul Hawkins Jr

                            Ike Hawkins

Sisters                    Phyllis Byrd

                               Brenda Southerland

                                Darlene Curtis

                               Glenna Braden

                               Ruth McGhee

                                Mamie Sweeny            

8 Grandchildren

3 Great Grandchildren

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Hawkins officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Thursday, October 29, 2020, 10:15AM at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

About News Department

Check Also

Mable Ruth Kerley Clem, Rockwood

Mrs. Mable Ruth Kerley Clem passed peacefully into Heaven’s glory on Sunday, October 25, 2020. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: