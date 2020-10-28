Nancy Lee Hunter, Harriman

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 50 Views

Nancy Lee Hunter, age 58, passed from this life on October 26, 2020. She was currently a resident of Harriman, Tennessee. Nancy was the daughter of the late JT and Barbara Guffey Hunter. She enjoyed gardening, animals, and her grandchildren. Nancy was very interested in Indian Culture and Indian history. She loved genealogy, horses, and cowboys.


Nancy is survived by her daughter, Angela Hunter and husband JJ, her grandchildren Star and Mooney; sisters, Delores Batch of Rockwood, Janet McDavid of Harriman, and Teresa Berry of Kingston.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Hazelwood Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee.

About News Department

Check Also

Mable Ruth Kerley Clem, Rockwood

Mrs. Mable Ruth Kerley Clem passed peacefully into Heaven’s glory on Sunday, October 25, 2020. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: