Nancy Lee Hunter, Harriman

Nancy Lee Hunter, age 58, passed from this life on October 26, 2020. She was currently a resident of Harriman, Tennessee. Nancy was the daughter of the late JT and Barbara Guffey Hunter. She enjoyed gardening, animals, and her grandchildren. Nancy was very interested in Indian Culture and Indian history. She loved genealogy, horses, and cowboys.



Nancy is survived by her daughter, Angela Hunter and husband JJ, her grandchildren Star and Mooney; sisters, Delores Batch of Rockwood, Janet McDavid of Harriman, and Teresa Berry of Kingston.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Hazelwood Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee.

