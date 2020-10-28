Elsie Marie Setser, Kingston

Mrs. Elsie Marie Setser, age 90 of Kingston, passed away on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born on February 2nd, 1930 in New York, New York. She is preceded in death by her husband: Max Setser; Parents: Adolf Soyland & Karen Handeland Soyland, and several family members in Norway. She is survived by:

Sons: Rodney K. Setser of Knoxville, TN

Wayne L. Setser of Ten Mile, TN

Daughter: Cindy M. Alcorn of Ten Mile, TN

Grandchildren: Nathan Setser, Erik Setser, Aaron Setser

Great-Grandson: Tabin Setser

Norwegian Family: Solvor Habbestav (Magnar)

And several other extended family members in Norway.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Elsie Marie Setser.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

