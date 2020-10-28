Mable Ruth Kerley Clem, Rockwood

Mrs. Mable Ruth Kerley Clem passed peacefully into Heaven’s glory on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She had been a resident at Jamestowne Assisted Living for several years. Mable, affectionately known as “Bobo” to her grandchildren, was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, TN., and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mable spent approximately 30 years of her life helping her husband, Robert, run their business, Gateway Pharmacy in Rockwood, TN. Mable and Robert worked hard to serve their community through their pharmacy, and during this time also made many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Clay Evans Kerley and Lavenia Katherine Blaylock Kerley; her loving and devoted husband; Robert Thomas Clem, grandson; B.J. Vance; brothers, Wilbur Kerley, Ralph Kerley, Herbert Kerley, Howard Kerley, Edgar Kerley and Evans Kerley; sisters, Pauline Cline, Ruby Kerley, Wilma Layne and Ova Lee Evans.

Survivors Include:

Daughters and Sons-in-law: Debbie Clem (Bill)

Jeanne Clem

Karen Miller (Randy)

Grandchildren: Tana Vance

Kaybe Slaven (Bud)

Chancey Miller (Shayla)

Great- Grandchildren: Justin Daniel, Haley Lee, Bayne Lee, James Lee, Sadie Slaven,

Tripp Slaven, Marlowe Miller, Mila Miller

Sisters- in Law: Jeri Fulmer and Mae Kerley

Special Nephew Mark Clem and wife Robin Clem as well as many other nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Derek, Misty, Nikita, Tiffany, James Wiley and the many other health professionals at Jamestowne Assisted Living; Charlotte, Peggy and Dr. Mancel Wakham of Adoration Hospice, and Dr. Louis Smith and April for their loving care of our mother. We are so appreciative of the love and kindness they have shown to our entire family during her care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, TN. or Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston, TN.

The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Mable Ruth Kerley Clem.

