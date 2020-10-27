Bonnie Rubright Miller, Clinton

Bonnie Rubright Miller, age 72, passed away on October 23, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.

Bonnie was born in Redding, Pennsylvania on March 26 th, 1948 to Elsie and Warren Rubright. At an early age, she and her family moved to Orlando, Florida. After graduating high school she met the love of her life, James (Jim) Miller, and later moved to Clinton, Tennessee. Bonnie and Jim married on September 27, 1968.

Bonnie loved her family above all else. She was an amazing wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She adored her two sons; Bill and Tom Miller and never missed an important moment in either of their lives. She was an amazing grandmother and loved her grandson Cole will all of her heart. Bonnie and Jim shared 52 wonderful years of marriage together full of love and laughter (Bonnie loved to laugh!).

Bonnie was very artistic and had many hobbies including gardening, quilting and weaving. She was a member of the Tuesday Weaving Group at the Appalachian Arts & Crafts Center in Norris. She loved going antiquing and walking the Songbird Trail with her dog Jake.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Elsie Rubright and sister-in-law Lissette Rubright. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Miller; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Cathy Miller; son Tom Miller; grandson Cole Miller; brother and sister-in-law, David and Mary Ann Rubright; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Gail Rubright, and many nieces and nephews.

At Bonnie’s request, there will be no ceremony held. This memorial is created in place so we can honor her memory. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Appalachian Arts & Craft Center in Norris, Tennessee via mail at AACC, 2716 Andersonville Hwy. 61, Clinton, TN 37716 or online at https://appalachianarts.net/. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

