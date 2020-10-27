Rae Jean Miville, Clinton

Rae Jean Miville, of Clinton, Tennessee, our beloved wife, devoted mother and proud grandmother passed away unexpectedly on October 22, 2020 at the age of 65. Rae Jean is preceded in her death by her father Edward Warman.

She leaves behind by her husband of 46 years, Mike Miville; son Kristopher Miville of Clinton TN, and his wife Brandie Miville; son Joshua Miville of Bangor, ME and his girlfriend Melissa Heath; daughter Melanie Brown of Steep Falls, ME and her husband Allan Brown; mother Marie Warman of North Port FL; sister Kathy Warman of North Port FL; brother Brian Warman of Thorndike ME and his wife Lynn Warman; brother in law Randy Miville of Fairfield, ME and his wife Angela Miville; her 6 cherished grandchildren Lindsey and Michael Miville, Hayden and Halle Miville, Owen and Alexandria Brown, along with Melissa’s children Tayler and Ethan; her many cousins, nieces and nephews; all of her beloved friends, specifically Bobby and Terrylee Goding, Susan Sariava and Helen Sahadi and the Mount View High School Class of 1973; and her 2 unruly cats.

Rae Jean graduated from Mount View High School in 1973. She lived, worked and volunteered in the MSAD 3 community for most of her life. She lived in Maine until her and Mike retired and moved down to Tennessee 4 years ago. Rae Jean and Mike enjoyed many activities together including boating, swimming and travelling around the country. She loved watching the birds and made sure they were well fed. She was an amazing cook, liked to bake, do puzzles, crochet and create many crafts for everyone. Rae also liked sewing new outfits for Gertrude the Goose. Rae Jean was loved endlessly by many people. She was always the first person to help those in need. She loved spending time with family and friends. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her. Rae Jean was a strong woman who taught us to love, laugh and appreciate life.

Per her wishes, the family will hold a private graveside service at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

