12-year-old girl falls from moving car in Rockwood

Rockwood police officers Noah Harris and Sgt. Dewayne Gray and fire first responders were sent to 186 Evans Heights Apartments, Sunday morning, after a call came in from 9-1-1 stating that a 12 year old girl fell from a moving car around the North Wilder and North Dunn Street area. The call stated that a female, age 12, had fallen off the car in which she and another female friend were riding on the trunk. The Driver identified as Rebecca Gean McConnell, age 60, was driving her Subaru Legacy when the incident happened and told officers she allowed the girls to ride on the trunk close to the residence when she went up a hill and the girl fell off striking her head. The girl was not identified. According to the police report she was complaining of not being able to feel her legs and she was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. McConnell was charged with Reckless Endangerment.

