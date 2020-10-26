Edna Miami Sprouse, Decatur (formerly of the Frattersville Community)

News Department 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 138 Views

Edna Miami Sprouse, age 100 of Decatur formerly of the Frattersville Community, passed away at her residence on October 22, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Frattersville Baptist church. She was born to the late Salamon and Pearl Poore Foust. Edna is preceded in death by her parents and Husband Bill Sprouse.

She is survived by:

Sons                   Willard Sprouse Sr.          Clinton, TN

                           Jerry Sprouse &  Kathy

Daughters           Bernice Phillips & Troy 

                            Carlette Hall

                            Phyllis Hart “Janie” & Steve

                            Suzette “Sue” Salisbury & David

Visitation: 5:00PM – 7:00PM Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Chapel

Funeral Service: 7:00PM Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel  Interment: 2:00PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee

About News Department

Check Also

Rae Jean Miville, Clinton

Rae Jean Miville, of Clinton, Tennessee, our beloved wife, devoted mother and proud grandmother passed …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: