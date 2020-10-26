Dorothy (Dot) Margaret Good Chapman, Clarksville (formerly of Clinton)

Dorothy (Dot) Margaret Good Chapman, age 88, of Clarksville, TN formerly of Clinton, TN , went peacefully to be with the Lord Thursday morning, October 22, 2020. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church for more than 50 years and later became a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church in Clarksville. Dorothy enjoyed sewing and gardening but was happiest when she was surrounded by her family that loved her so very much.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl Chapman and her parents Russell and Stella Good. Survivors: daughters Sandra K. Gilliam and husband Ervin (Buster), Bonnie Lou Freeman and husband Joe, brothers Joe Good, and George Good and wife Maria; grandchildren, Lori Gilliam Burchett and husband, Travis, Beth Gilliam Chisenhall and husband Paul, James Devereaux (Devin) and wife Nita, Travis Freeman and wife April, Lance Freeman and wife Melissa; great-grandchildren, Lauren Sykes and husband Douglas, Lindsey Torres and husband Brandon, James D Gilliam and wife Lindsey, Brittany Sullivan and husband Jordan, Caleb Gilliam and wife Erica, Joshua and Rachel Eaves, Lane Chisenhall, Abbigail Gilliam, Hannah, Leah and Chloe Freeman, Ansley and Josie Freeman, Zach Merillat and wife Lindsay, Noah and Abigail Burchett; great-great grandchildren, Cashton and Willow Sullivan, Audrey Gilliam, Rosemary Sykes, and Zayn Merillat.



Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City. Funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Wayne Phillips and grandson Rev. Travis Freeman officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery for the graveside service officiated by son-in-law Ervin Gilliam.

