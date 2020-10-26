Marilyn J. Black, Harriman

Marilyn J. Black, age 89, was born May 26, 1931 in Harriman, TN. She passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Marilyn had been a resident of Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston, TN for the past nine years where she was loved and well cared for. Thank you Jamestowne.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents C.R. and Winifred Willoughby Black of Harriman, sister Patricia LeGrand and brother Lt. Col. Doug Black USMC/Ret.

She is survived by her first cousin Charles B. Black (Gail) of Lilburn, GA, sister-in-law Janice Black of Harriman, niece Jane LeGrand Ghant (Gordon) of Charlotte, NC, nephews Charles A. LeGrand II, of Graham, NC, Brian D. Black, (Katherine) of Hendersonville, NC, Todd R. Black, (Julie) of Dover, NH and several great and grand nieces and nephews. Marilyn Black left quite a legacy to her family and friends, and I know of no one who

ever spoke unkindly of her.

At age 5 she was stricken with polio and was unable to walk without the aid of crutches and leg braces. However, this was never an obstacle as her parents always encouraged her in any endeavor. She became an avid reader and pianist. She spent two years at Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute for Rehabilitation in Warm Springs, GA. She graduated with the class of 1949 at Harriman High School and from Tennessee Tech in 1953, where she was elected “Tech Sweetheart” and listed in Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

After college, she worked for a short period at the Harriman Hospital in the office. However, at age 23 she became interested in stretching herself and decided to run for Register of Deeds for Roane County receiving the largest number of votes ever cast in Roane Co. for a candidate. During this time she also got her driver’s license, bought a car and drove with the help of hand controls. Marilyn retired in 1972 after 18 years as Register of Deeds, having accomplished what she felt necessary in the Register’s Office: modernizing the copying process (photostat machine and later copying machine) and the monumental task of establishing a reindexing system of deeds from 1801 forward.

In 1972 she decided to pursue a Master’s Degree in Educational Psychology. After receiving her master’s, she became a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the state of Tennessee, setting a larger than life example to those she counseled. Marilyn was a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club and the Historic Harriman Drama Club established in 1912. She traveled widely never giving any thought to her “handicap” nor did anyone else. She loved the opera and symphony and her church.

She was a long time active member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Harriman, serving on the vestry, as the church treasurer and in any other capacity when called upon.

A funeral service will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Harriman, TN on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Because of concerns due to Covid-19 and the 50 person limit, only the immediate family and church family will be in attendance.

If you would like to make a donation in Marilyn’s memory, please do so to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 190 Circle Dr., Harriman, TN 37748.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

