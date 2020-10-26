Alanna Chantelle Lowrance, Clinton

Alanna Chantelle Lowrance, age 19 of Clinton TN, passed away at her home 10-22-2020. A student at Clinton High School, she was a friend to everyone she met and was most beloved by her family.

Alanna was preceded in death by her nephew, Blayne Jones-Johnson; her loving step-mother, Christy Lowrance; and her uncle Matthew Hardin.

Alanna is survived by: her parents, Eva Lowrance and Barry McGaha of Clinton, TN, and Toney Lowrance of Inman, SC; her grandparents, Mamie and LB Lowrance of Forest City, NC, Hunter and Patricia Waters of Bostic, NC, Dewey Hardin, Jr, of Bostic, NC, and Anne and Paul Mann of Bostic, NC; her siblings, Spec. Tyler Lowrance (Jennifer, Kaleb, Soren, Damien) of Ft Gordon GA; Sgt. Taylor C Lowrance (DJ) of Hinesville, GA, PFC Venson Lowrance (Maria) of Ft Knox, KY, Chelsea Daly of Cullowhee, NC, Danielle Daly of Shelby, NC, Jessica Jones-Johnson (Douglas, Danica) of Las Vegas, NV, and Ashley McGaha (Carley, Stella) of Andersonville, TN, as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5-7PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, funeral service will follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Travis McEntyre officiating. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30AM and go in a funeral procession to the Grandview Memorial Garden for an 11:00AM interment.

