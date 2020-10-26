Margaret Ann Calhoun, Clinton

Margaret Ann Calhoun, age 77, of Clinton died peacefully on October 22, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Margaret Ann was born in Guntersville, Alabama, on June 17, 1943, to Helen and A.B. Hammer, Jr. It was there that her father and grandfather started the first Hammer’s Department Store.

In 1961, she graduated as a valedictorian from Clinton High School. She then attended Lincoln Memorial University, where she graduated as a 1965 salutatorian. While attending college, she met Don Calhoun. They would marry and spend 56 wonderful years together.

A dedicated educator, Margaret Ann enjoyed 30 years as an English teacher at Clinton High School. Upon her retirement, she ventured into a second career, becoming a partner in the Hammer’s family retail business.

Drawing infinite joy from spending time with her grandsons, her smiles and laughter would light up the room. She loved spending time with family and friends, and her warmth and generosity of spirit were unmistakable.

Margaret Ann was preceded in death by her father, A.B. Hammer. Jr., and brother, Jeff Hammer. She is survived by her loving husband, Don Calhoun; mother, Helen Hammer; son and daughter-in-law, Kelly and Tanya Calhoun; grandsons, Harrison and Matthew Calhoun; sister-in-law, Billie Sue Hammer; brother-in-law, Glen Calhoun and his wife, Kay; sister-in-law, Betty Latture and husband Don; nephew, Will Hammer and his wife, Whitney; nephew, Clay Hammer and his wife, Ashley; and special friends, Alvin and Diane Taylor.

The family will hold a graveside service at 3:00 p.m., October 25, 2020, at Grandview Memorial Garden with Pastor Mike Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund at Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, TN, 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

