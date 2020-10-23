Mable P. Cooper, Briceville

Mable P. Cooper, age 82 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Waters of Clinton. Mable was born February 20, 1938 in Stainville, Tennessee to the late Bill and Dellah Bunch Patterson. Mable was a member of Laurel Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and gardening.

Mable is preceded in death by her husband, Luther Cooper, parents Bill and Dellah Patterson, sisters: Masil Patterson, Bonny Kennedy, brothers: Harvey and Johnny Patterson, and daughter: Dorothy Ann Cooper.

Survivors:

Son James Cooper of Briceville

Daughter Sandy Cooper of Clinton

Brothers C.L., Arvil, and Granvel Patterson

Sisters Mary and Allan Caylor of Dalton, GA

Daisie and Howard Turner of Dalton, GA

And a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Hawkins and Rev. David White officiating.A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Saturday at the Bill Patterson Cemetery in Devonia, Tennessee.

