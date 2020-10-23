Layna-Lee Michelle Campbell, Rockwood

Layna-Lee Michelle Campbell, age 31, of Rockwood passed away suddenly Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home. She was born May 17, 1989 in Knoxville and had attended Roane County High School. Layna loved being a mommy & spending time with her beautiful five-year-old daughter. She also enjoyed gardening and especially took pride in growing her sunflowers. Michelle liked going four-wheeling. Preceded in death by her Mee-Maw, Linda Brock and her Pap-Paw, Keith Brock.

SURVIVORS

DaughterBrynlee Axton Moore of Rockwood Step-daughterKatelyn Rae Moore of Rockwood HusbandB.J. Moore of Rockwood Mother & Step-fatherJune & Jamie Underwood-Rodriguez of Harriman Father & Step-motherIra “Buddy” & Sherry Campbell of Murfreesboro GrandfatherFreddy Marler of Crossville SisterJessica Ann Campbell of Harriman Half-brothersCody Heaton, Rian Campbell, Brannon Campbell Etienne Rodriguez, Cody Rodriguez NieceBella Campbell-Lynch Special CousinsHaley & Ashley Ladd, Tyler Marler Mother & Father-in-lawLonnie & Tammy Moore of Rockwood Brother-in-lawJonathan Moore of Harriman Rhonda Moore of Harriman Several loving aunts, uncles and a host of friends

Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial contributions be may be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 or by calling (865) 717-7727. Memorials will be used to help with cremation expenses and for the care of Layna’s daughter. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

