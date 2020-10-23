What are the on-street parking rules in the City of Oak Ridge?

Some people park on City of Oak Ridge streets every day, while others may utilize on-street parking when visiting a friend, shopping, or at a restaurant. It’s no secret that some neighborhoods are lined with vehicles on any given day and while on-street parking is necessary and encouraged, we want to remind our residents of the rules to help ensure everyone’s safety and access.

Many roadways in the city are marked with dashed lines where you can safely, and legally, park between the curb and the dashed lines. However, often times, vehicles are parked on the curb or sidewalk, rather than the road.

“While you may feel as though you are helping by getting your vehicle as far off the roadway as possible, parking off the street is illegal,” Oak Ridge Police Department Captain John Kelly said.

If you are utilizing on-street parking, your vehicle should be parked on the street and off the curb within the dashed lines.

“When drivers park on the curb, it impacts sidewalk accessibility and someone who is in a wheelchair or pushing a stroller may not be able to get around the vehicle if the sidewalk is blocked,” Oak Ridge Community Development Director Wayne Blasius said.

It is legal to park on a city street that doesn’t have the dashed lines marked for parking as long as the road is wide enough and there is an 18-foot right of way.

“An 18-foot right of way means there is 18 feet between your vehicle and the opposite curb to allow for others to get by,” Capt. Kelly said.

There is an exception for some city streets that were accepted by the city prior to July 1, 1991, where there can be a 16-foot right of way for streets of 22 feet in width or less.

In all cases, you must also be facing the direction of travel and be visible from a distance of 200 feet in each direction.

“Failure to follow these rules can result in a citation or warning,” Capt. Kelly said.

If there is an instance where a vehicle is too big to fit in a designated on-street parking spot, the driver should find a different place to park where they do fit.

“We want to work with people to help them know the rules so they’re not caught off guard when they get a warning for illegal parking,” Blasius said. “We don’t want to give out parking citations so we hope by sharing this information, people will make the right decision on their own.” If you have any questions or need any more information, contact Oak Ridge Code Enforcement at (865) 425-3532.

