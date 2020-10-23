ORPD, FBI searching for suspect in Oak Ridge Turnpike bank robbery

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 720 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Oct. 23, 2020) – Investigators are searching for a suspect accused of robbing One Bank located at 1298 Oak Ridge Turnpike Friday morning.

The Oak Ridge Police Department (ORPD) received a silent alarm to the bank at around 8:35 a.m. which was immediately followed by a call to dispatch reporting a robbery.

Officers responded and determined a white male, in his 20s, wearing a black knit watch cap, red face mask, black or dark gray hoodie and blue jeans presented a note to tellers advising it was a bank robbery and demanding money.

No weapon was displayed, and he left on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. ORPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are currently on scene conducting their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

RIDENOURS INDICTED ON SEVERAL COUNTS OF CHILD ABUSE IN ROANE COUNTY

A Roane County grand jury this week indicted a couple on multiple counts of child …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: