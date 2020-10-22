Roane County Sheriff’s Dept. Needs Help Locating Two Missing Teens

The Roane County Sheriff’s Dept. needs help locating two missing 14-year-old girls.

Maya Lesick, along with her friend Jaelynn Hall, were both last seen around 11:00pm on Tuesday, October 20th. According to their parents, they may still be in Roane County or could be headed out of state, possibly to North Carolina or Arkansas.

Maya Lesick

Maya was last seen on Gallagher Road in Kingston carrying a black backpack and a tan canvas bag. She has bleach-blond hair and is about 5’1″ tall. She was wearing a navy-blue hoodie, dark pants, and white crocs. She is known to hang out with a man named Jarod. He is approximately 18 to 19 years old. He has short hair and ‘large spacers’ in his ears. He drives a white type of SUV.

Jaelynn Hall

Jaelynn was last seen at her home. She has blonde-brown hair and is about 5’3″ tall.

This is the most recent picture of both girls. If anyone has seen or heard anything, please contact the Roane County Sheriffs Department.

