WHITE CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ROBBERY IN ROANE COUNTY

A Roane County grand jury handed down charges against 44-year-old Gregory Gilbert White, Sr. of Kingston this week. He faces aggravated robbery, theft of property, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Court documents state the incident took place in March of this year when White allegedly used a handgun to take a computer from a victim. White is scheduled to be arraigned in criminal court this Monday (October 21, 2020).
