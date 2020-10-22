RIDENOURS INDICTED ON SEVERAL COUNTS OF CHILD ABUSE IN ROANE COUNTY

A Roane County grand jury this week indicted a couple on multiple counts of child abuse. According to court documents, 53-year-old Randall Joseph Ridenour and 48-year-old Michelle Lee Ridenour of Sycamore Drive in Harriman collectively face a total of 14 counts of aggravated child abuse, 7 counts of aggravated child neglect and 5 counts of aggravated assault. The victims, ranging in age from 6 to 14 years old, allegedly sustained severe bruising by a belt and inflictions of torture between January 2018 to June 2020. The Ridenours will be arraigned in Roane County Criminal Court this Monday (October 26, 2020).
