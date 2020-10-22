RIDENOURS INDICTED ON SEVERAL COUNTS OF CHILD ABUSE IN ROANE COUNTY

Brad Jones 7 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 512 Views

A Roane County grand jury this week indicted a couple on multiple counts of child abuse. According to court documents, 53-year-old Randall Joseph Ridenour and 48-year-old Michelle Lee Ridenour of Sycamore Drive in Harriman collectively face a total of 14 counts of aggravated child abuse, 7 counts of aggravated child neglect and 5 counts of aggravated assault. The victims, ranging in age from 6 to 14 years old, allegedly sustained severe bruising by a belt and inflictions of torture between January 2018 to June 2020. The Ridenours will be arraigned in Roane County Criminal Court this Monday (October 26, 2020).

Thank you to our news partners at 1057news.com for this story.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

New OR water plant construction could start in spring

Drawing of proposed Water Plant in Oak Ridge. Photo courtesy of Oak Ridge Today From …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: