Bradley Scott Fritts, Rockwood

Mr. Bradley Scott Fritts, age 50 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born September 18th, 1970 in Harriman, TN. He was a member of the East Fork Masonic Lodge #460 and a graduate of Tennessee Technological University. He was a film and war history enthusiast.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: James & Lucille Barr, Clyde & Evelyn Fritts; Nephew: Tyler Ray. He is survived by:

Parents: Dallas & Rita Fritts of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Greg Fritts of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Angela Fritts of Rockwood, TN

And several other extended family members and friends in the community.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 from 1:00-2:00pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Masonic Service will follow at 2:00 pm with the East Fork Masonic Lodge #406 and then funeral services with Bruce Foster officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Bradley Scott Fritts.

