Larry L. Hamby, Dayton

Mr. Larry L. Hamby, age 63, of Dayton, passed away October 19, 2020. He was born in Harriman on August 7, 1957, the son of the late Sim and Zenia (Steelman) Hamby.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his favorite dog, Rocky.



Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Lana (Cottrell) Hamby; daughters, Casey Hamby and Raven DeLong; step-son, Jesse Rogers; grandchildren, Elisia Hamby, Haylie White, LeeLand and Legend Rogers; siblings, Ralph Hamby, Wanda (Merrill) Wilson and Charlotte (Gary) Wilson; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.



He was a long-time employee of Panasonic, Norwood Medical, then he retired from Resonetics in 2019. In his free time, he enjoyed Western movies, especially Tombstone, boxing and shooting pool. Larry also loved to collect classic model cars, re-enacting various Western movies in his full Western attire and listening to Elvis Presley. Larry enjoyed life to the fullest, whether it be traveling or just spending time with friends and family. He adored the time he spent with his grandchildren and those moments were always the highlight of his day.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm-5:00 pm, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio where services will begin at 5:00 pm. Burial will be held on Saturday at 11am at Pilot Mountain Cemetery in Lancing.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is in charge of local arrangements.

