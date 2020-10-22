Timothy Guy “Bo” Farr, Kingston

Timothy Guy “Bo” Farr, age 73 of Kingston, passed away October 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Tim is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Betsy; his children, Richard Farr (Stephanie), Vicki Mullins (Brian), Kathy Sargeant (Steve) and his second son, Charlie Devine; his sister, Barbara Johnson and nephew, Nick Kindrick; his grandchildren, Chelsey McNew, Sierra Vincent (BJ), Brandon Dukes, Nicholas Fronk, Dylan Fronk, Meredith Green (Zack), Morgan Mullins, Adam Fronk, Lori Farr, and Jess Mullins; great-grandchildren, Landon Vincent, Cooper McNew, Izabella Vincent, Brianna Vincent, Sawyer McNew and an extended host of family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Guy Farr, his mother Leona Farr; his aunt, Margie Hooper; and his niece, Leighann Porter. Tim was born on July 16, 1947 in Knoxville, Tennessee. After high school, Tim enlisted in the United States Navy where he was assigned to the USS Orion for 4 years. He retired from Local 102 as a pipefitter and also retired from Butler Brothers Trucking. On April 10, 1982 he married his sweetheart, Betsy, and devoted most of his life to building their life together. He enjoyed woodworking, painting and playing in the band TM Riverside for 10 years. He was constantly building, crafting or driving his 1934 Ford Coupe.

Receiving friends is scheduled from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston, Tennessee on Friday, October 23, 2020 with the funeral to follow at 8:00. Pastor Charlie Harrison will officiate. Burial at Waggoner-Buckeye Cemetery in Lynchburg, Tennessee at 2:00 pm EST on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Due to the current COVID 19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks are required.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Farr Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

