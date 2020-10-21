Fonna Marie Cofer, Rockwood

Mrs. Fonna Marie Cofer, age 77, a resident of the Post Oak Community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born July 21, 1943 in Lenoir City, Tennessee. She was a member of the Piney Grove Baptist Church, Midtown, Tennessee and was a retired Billing and Payroll Clerk / Administrator for the Rockwood Water and Gas Department. Fonna was also a former Accounting and Payroll Clerk for the former Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman Othey Minton and Lula B. Sartin Minton Robinson; husband, Lynn Hal Cofer; sister, Sue Willis; and brothers, Wally Minton, James Minton, and Ray Minton.

Survivors include: Daughter:Sherry Cofer of Rockwood, TN Sons:Tony Cofer & wife, Debbie of Rockwood, TN Glen Cofer & wife, Sherry of Rockwood, TN Randy Cofer & wife, Melissa of Rockwood, TN Barry Cofer of Rockwood, TN Grandchildren:Jamie Coulter (Matt), Trampus Cofer, Summer Cofer, Matt Cofer (Jessica), Jeffery Cofer, Billy Cofer, Randall Cofer (Jackie), Amber Cofer, Nick Cofer, Daphanie Cofer, and Piper Cofer Great Grandchildren:Charlotte Coulter, Caroline Coulter, Emma Cofer, Releigh Cofer, Chloe Cofer, Lily Rose Cofer, and Charlie Cofer Brother:Sherman “Buddy” Minton of Harriman, TN And several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Cofer Family Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Bro. Charles “Petey” Cofer officiating.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Fonna Marie Cofer.

