Sidney J. Shipwash, Jr, Ten Mile

Sidney J. Shipwash, Jr., age 81, of Ten Mile, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. He was born September 28, 1939 and was a life long resident of Ten Mile. He was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Sidney was a sixty-year member of the Knoxville Steam Fitters-Local Union No. 102. He loved farming, animals and all creatures, great and small. He also enjoyed listening to Blue Grass music. Preceded in death by his first wife & mother of his children, Cora Sue Shipwash; wife of 44 years, Mary Lillian Oliver Shipwash; parents, Sidney J. Shipwash, Sr & Ellen Newcomb Shipwash; brother, James Shipwash.

SURVIVORS

ChildrenMarcie Nichols & husband, Jeff of Loudon Jeff Shipwash & wife, Jackie of Oak Ridge Bryan Shipwash & wife, Kim of Kingston Candace Byerly & husband, David of Lenoir City 8 Grandchildren and 5 Great-grandchildrenSistersSybil Rose of Ten Mile Ruth Tudor & husband, Larry of Ten Mile Sister-in-lawPhyllis Shipwash of Ten Mile Several extended family members and many dear friends

A private family graveside service will be held at Kingston Memorial Gardens and the family will hold a celebration of his life after the pandemic.

This will be announced once the information becomes available. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a memorial to your local animal shelter or the charity of your choice. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

