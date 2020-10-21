Football playoffs around the corner, state titles on the line in volleyball

October 20, 2020

Teams are battling for state volleyball championships this week in Murfreesboro and only two weeks remain in the high school football regular season. This week, 80 of the 140 football contests are region matchups.

Schools are continuing to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and mandates and TSSAA believes that every adult and every participant must do their part and follow the guidelines set forth by the association and conduct themselves safely and thoughtfully so that the schools can provide as many opportunities as possible for the student-athletes this fall.

School administrators and coaches are aware of the guidelines and requirements, but the general public can educate themselves on what is being asked of everyone attending and participating in high school games this season by visiting the Return to Play page at TSSAA.org.

Spectators should be prepared to wear masks and have their temperatures checked at the entry gates. Those that are or have recently experienced COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to not enter the stadium. Because stadium seating capacities will be limited to allow for physical distancing, check your school’s website or social media accounts for information on ticket availability. It is the host school’s discretion to honor passes, or offer any public ticket sales at all, because of capacity restrictions.

The full scoreboard, schedules and standings can be found at https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/.

Historical Matchups

MBA and Baylor meet in Week 10, a matchup that has resulted in two postseason wins for MBA in the Division II semifinals. MBA defeated Baylor in 2000 (21-0) and 2014 (31-29).

Spring Hill and undefeated BGA faced off in a 1991 Class A semifinal playoff game. Spring Hill’s only loss of the year had come against BGA in Week 2 of the season, 29-25. Spring Hill responded after falling behind 17-0, but BGA would ultimately take the victory, 17-14. The quarterback for Spring Hill, Bernard Oden, would be selected the following year as the Class AA Mr. Football winner, a fitting recognition after accounting for 6,269 total yards of offense over his high school career.

More information about these games and others can be found at the online home of the TSSAA Championships, TSSAAsports.com.

Watching Online

This week, over 100 contests are scheduled to be broadcast by schools across the state on the NFHS Network. Your subscription to the NFHS Network sends money back to the schools and helps to cover the costs of offering the service.

For the first time ever, every match of the state volleyball tournament will be streamed live on the NFHS Network and all of the championships of the Girls’ Soccer state tournament will be streamed live next week as well. Go to https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/pl… to find your school’s postseason games.



Watching the games are easy, whether it’s on your computer, tablet or smartphone. Download the NFHS Network app from Google Play or the iTunes App Store and take the live coverage with you wherever you go.

Varsity FootballWhites Creek at Hunters Lane (Thu)

East Hamilton at Anderson Co. (Fri)

Spring Hill at BGA (Fri)

Chester Co. at Bolivar Central (Fri)

Soddy-Daisy at Bradley Central (Fri)

Clarksville Northwest at Clarksville (Fri)

Henry Co. at Clarksville Northeast (Fri)

Mt. Pleasant at Eagleville (Fri)

Alcoa at Gatlinburg-Pittman (Fri)

Rossview at Hendersonville (Fri)

Hillwood at Hillsboro (Fri)

Chattanooga Christian at Knoxville Webb (Fri)

Wilson Central at Lebanon (Fri)

CPA at Lipscomb Academy (Fri)

Antioch at McGavock (Fri)

White House at Montgomery Central (Fri)

Richland at Moore Co. (Fri)

St. Benedict at MUS (Fri)

Stewarts Creek at Nashville Overton (Fri)

Centennial at Pope John Paul (Fri)

Cookeville at Rockvale (Fri)

Blackman at Siegel (Fri)

Mt. Juliet at Station Camp (Fri)

Nashville Christian at Tipton-Rosemark (Fri)

Upperman at Watertown (Fri)

Varsity Girls’ SoccerWed, Oct. 21: Hillsboro High School vs. Hillwood High School

Thu, Oct. 22: Hunters Lane High School vs. John Overton High School

Sat, Oct. 24: Baylor School vs. Girls Preparatory School

For an up-to-date schedule of games streaming live this week, visit https://tssaasports.com/nfhsnetwork/.

COVID-19 Standings

TSSAA has updated the scoreboard, schedules and standings to show a win for 14 schools whose Week 9 opponents canceled due to COVID-19. The team that was forced to cancel is, by Board action, to consider the game a “no-contest.” Contests where both teams were unable to play due to COVID-19 are considered “no-contests” and have been removed from the schedules. The schools listed below were awarded a Week 9 win:

Brainerd High School

Christian Brothers High School (region win only, game replaced)

Cosby High School

Greenback High School

Haywood High School

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School

Houston High School

Johnson Co. High School

Monterey High School

Rossview High School

Stone Memorial High School

Summit High School

The Webb School

West Creek High School

