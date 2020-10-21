New OR water plant construction could start in spring

Drawing of proposed Water Plant in Oak Ridge. Photo courtesy of Oak Ridge Today

According to Oak Ridge Today, construction on an approximately $40 million replacement water plant for the city could start in the spring, and the facility could be operational at the water intake on Melton Hill Lake in about two years.

Oak Ridge Public Works Director Shira McWaters provided an update about the water plant to the City Council during a non-voting work session on Tuesday evening. Plans could go the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation this week, and then the project could go out to bid, according to ORT’s reporting.

The project, which has been in the works for several years, is projected to cost between $43 and S45 million.

The plant would be south of Bethel Valley Road, and would use membrane filtration, with the potential to be capable of producing up to 16 million gallons of water per day. The water plant provides water to both the city of Oak Ridge and to Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Y-12 National Security Complex.

The current water plant is on a ridge top above the main entrance to Y-12 on Bear Creek Road. But there have been concerns about slope instability near the ridge top water plant, and that’s one reason that city officials have wanted to replace the 70-year-old facility.

Information from the EPA: https://www.epa.gov/wifia/oak-ridge-water-treatment-plant-design-and-construction

