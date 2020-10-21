Car Fire at Old Elverton Road is suspected Arson

A car was spotted on fire just off of Hwy 61 (Harriman Hwy) at Old Elverton Road last night around 10:30pm. Blair Volunteer Fire Department received the call. The car was totally engulfed in flames as fire crews arrived to put it out. There was no one around the car and it is believed it was set on fire by someone. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated and filed the report . No further details are available at this time as we are awaiting the finalizing of this report.

