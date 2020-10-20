Robert Duane Pawley, Rockwood

Mr. Robert Duane Pawley, age 81, a resident of Rockwood, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 31, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio. Mr. Pawley was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman, Tennessee; a member of the Rockwood Rotary Club; and was a proud member of the National Rifle Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Duane Erwin Pawley & Marjorie Josephine Davis Pawley; his wife, Donna Ann Pawley; and a number of special friends. Survivors include: Son & Daughter-in-law:Bobby & Sue Pawley of Eatonville, WA Daughter:Judi Pawley of Desert Hot Springs, CA Son:Guy Russell Pawley of Rockwood, TN Grandchildren:Ryan Pawley of WA Sarah Pawley Belles (Jay) of VA “Daughter”, Ashlee Rae Pawley of Rockwood, TN Great Grandchildren:Lexi Pawley, Josie Pawley, Kennedy Belles, Reagan Belles, and Aiden Pawley Sister:Carol Russell (Ron) of CA Special Friend:Teresa Craig of Rockwood, TN

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with Father Michael Sweeney officiating.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Robert Duane Pawley.

