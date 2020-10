James Dishman, age 97 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will be 1:00 pm, Saturday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

