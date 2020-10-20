Roane State students in opticianry program have clear vision of their future

By Bob Fowler

Roane State staff writer

Need a new pair of glasses at a great price? Bring your latest prescription to Roane State’s Opticianry Dispensing Clinic and get free eyeglass frames in most cases, and a wholesale price for lenses and coatings. At the same time, clients are also enhancing students’ education.

Tennessee’s only accredited opticianry program is located on the Roane County campus, 276 Patton Lane in Harriman. The optical clinic is located in room 209-A of the Yager Building. Its services are available to Roane State students, employees and residents. It’s one of only 25 opticianry programs nationwide.

Those wishing to purchase glasses must make an appointment by calling (865) 882-4635. The clinic is open for fittings from 9 until 11:45 a.m., and from 12:30 to 3:15 p.m. on Tuesdays. No eye exams or contact lenses are provided by the clinic.

Program director Rebecca Morton said several COVID-19 safety precautions have been put in place. Students and clients are required to wear face masks, and students also wear a face shield when they’re taking clients’ measurements for eyeglass frames. Eyeglass frames will be disinfected after patients handle them, Morton said, and the clinic will be sanitized after each client’s visit.

Those taking advantage of the clinic’s services must bring a written prescription less than a year old and should come toward the start of the clinic’s hours “so that the student optician has sufficient time to complete their work,” said Mike Goggin. He was the longtime director of the clinic and remains on staff part-time.

After the initial appointment, patients return to pick up their glasses and students are graded. Costs vary depending on the patient’s prescription, lens design and other options. “We have fashion frames, computer glasses, children’s glasses, prescription sunglasses, safety glasses and all types of specialty glasses,” Goggin said. The clinic is open until November 10.

“We have a wonderful bunch of students,” Morton said. The program offers a comprehensive two-year education leading to an associate’s degree which offers the likelihood of a secure financial future. For more information, visit roanestate.edu/visioncare.

