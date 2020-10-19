Joyce Jenkins, Claxton

Joyce Jenkins, age 77, of Claxton went home to be with her heavenly father on October 13, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born April 17, 1943 in Claxton, Tennessee to the late John and Gladys Whitson. Her family will remember Joyce as a warrior of God and was the glue that held her family together. Her charm and smile would enlighten any given moment, just like her love for her children and family.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Jenkins; brothers, Ronnie Whitson and Johnny Whitson; sister, Phyllis Williams; great grandson, Jaxson Jenkins.

Joyce leaves many to cherish her memory: daughters, Kristy Roberts & husband Jimmy of Knoxville and Cindy Jenkins of Claxton; grandchildren, Jonathan Jenkins & wife Heather, Kristin Jenkins, Tanner Roberts, and Madison Roberts; great grandchildren, Lucas, Serena, Tobin, Keeton, Khalani, and KaMari, ; sisters, Sue Quilliams, Linda Whitson; brother, Phil Whitson; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service 1:00 pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Riverview Baptist Church Cemetery. Following the graveside service will be a Celebration of Life service held at Riverview Baptist Church. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

