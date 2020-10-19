Arch Brackett, Jr, Kingston

Arch Brackett, Jr. age 81 of Kingston passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home. A member of Mars Hill Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Preceded in death by his parents Arch Elmer and Rachel Mae Brackett, brothers Rufus and Roy Brackett.

Survivors wife Sandra Brackett of Kingston. Sons and daughters in law Anthony Glenn and Michelle Brackett of Knoxville. David Brett and Kimberly Michelle Brackett of Kingston. Sister Wanda Faye Clifton of Kingston. 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Graveside service 12 Noon Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Mars Hill Cemetery with the Rev. George Maddox officiating. Friends may call at their convenience from 10:30 until 11:30 Tuesday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

