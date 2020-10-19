George Norman Johnson Jr, Clinton

George Norman Johnson Jr., age 61 of Clinton, passed away on October 16, 2020 at the UT Medical Center of Knoxville. George was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late George Norman Young Johnson Sr. and Phyllis Ann Duncan Johnson on February 22, 1959. George was a proud grandfather of Anna Rose May Johnson and Gemma Riley DesLonde. They were his world. He was an engineer who worked on projects across the country, most prominently the NJ Light Rail. He was an avid Yankees fan, golfer, and overall sports lover. He was an accomplished athlete who was all state baseball in high school and was scouted by the Chicago Cubs.

In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his brother Timothy Johnson, grandparents: Ed and Myrtle Duncan of Lake City, and Carl and Beulah Johnson of Beech Grove.

Survivors:

Daughter Heather DesLonde

Daughters in Law Sarah Johnson and Ashley Ronco

Sons George Johnson III and Austin Johnson

Son in Law Matthew DesLonde

Brothers Darrell Johnson and Steve Johnson

Sisters in Law Nisey Johnson and Gale Johnson

Grandchildren Gemma DesLonde and Anna Johnson

A Private Service will be held by the family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

