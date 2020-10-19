Alvin Allen Aytes, Rockwood

Mr. Alvin Allen Aytes, age 50 of the Ozone community of Rockwood, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was born on January 21st, 1970 in Rockwood. Mr. Aytes was a 1992 graduate of Cumberland County High School, and was a member of the Hill Toppers of Crossville. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also loved to read, color, and watch his favorite TV shows. He is preceded in death by his Father: Charles Aytes; Sisters: Una Faye Aytes, Joyce Aytes, and Alice Godsey.

He is survived by:

Mother: Virginia Aytes of Ozone, TN

Sister: Darlene Veler (Mike) of Ozone, TN

Brothers: Charles Eddie Aytes of Ozone, TN

Dwight Aytes of Tullahoma, TN

Brother-in-law: Pete Godsey of Ozone, TN

and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 pm ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 ET with Bro. Red Bowman officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Ozone Cemetery. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of Cumberland County or the Hill Toppers of Crossville in Alvin’s name. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Alvin Allen Aytes.

